Famosas al desnudo: Fotos de las estrellas que posan con poca ropa

Este verano las famosas se han mostrado más atrevidas que nunca posando en paños menores y compartiendo sus fotos en redes sociales. Niurka Marcos, Noelia, Aracely Arámbula, Celia Lora, Chiquis Rivera, Kim Kardashian, son algunas de las estrellas que han calentado esta temporada y dejaron poco a la imaginación para todos sus seguidores.
Desnudos, traseros, bikinazos, y transparencias son lo que reinan en Instagram, Snapchat, y Twitter, con las famosas mostrando sus cuerpos envidiables que nos hacen recordar que tenemos que hacer ejercicio para disfrutar de la temporada veraniega al máximo.
¡Mira las fotos más sensuales aquí!
Niurka Marcos disfrutó de la piscina completamente desnuda arriba de un cisne inflable.
Noelia se atrevió a exponer su trasero para el deleite de sus seguidores.
Despues de haber sido Reprendida de Manera Privada por Algunos Amigos de los Medios de Comunicacion por Publicar esta Foto el Fin de Semana, he recibido muchos mensajes de Seguidors que se quejaron, y saben algo?? Tienen razon muchos de mis Seguidores y Seguidoras, no debia haberla Retirado, es una Realidad que no solo soy una Cantante, estoy clara y contenta de ser tambien para Muchos un Sex Symbol, es por ello que tambien soy una Empresaria con lineas de Lenceria y Sexy Clothing con Noelicious, asi que mientras mis fotos no pasen de los Guidelines de Instagram no dejare de Publicarlas. #Dubai #Noelicious #Nomesigansinolesgusto #Soycomosoy #Noelicioustimes Les mando Muchos Besos #Singer #Lover #Showgirl #Playmate #Videooftheday #Noelicious #Noelicioustimes #EDMPrincess👑 #Trendsetter #Noelia
Ana de la Reguera en paños menores y cantando.
Kylie Jenner posó para una revista de caballeros de manera muy sensual.
Laura Bozzo no dejó que su rompimiento con su pareja le quitara su brillo.
Kim Kardashian continúa desafiando las normas de la moda.
Celia Lora posó una vez más para Playboy México.
Your love is strong and you're so sweet You make me hard, you make me weak Love is strong and you're so sweet And someday babe, we got to meet A glimpse of you was all it took A stranger's glance, it got me hooked And I followed you across the stars I looked for you in seedy bars What are you scared of, baby? It's more than just a dream I need some time We make a beautiful team, a beautiful team Love is strong and you're so sweet And someday babe, we got to meet Just anywhere out in the park Out on the street and in the dark I followed you through swirling seas Down darkened woods with silent trees Your love is strong and you're so sweet You make me hard, you make me weak What are you scared of, baby? It's more than just a dream I need some time We make a beautiful team, beautiful I wait for you until the dawn My mind is ripped, my heart is torn Your love is strong and you're so sweet Your love is bitter and taken neat Love is strong, yeah you're so sweet Love is strong, oh You're so sweet Love is strong You've gotta meet, whoa yeah You're so sweet You're so sweet Got to meet You're so sweat @playboymx @playboyfaclube @playboynews @playboy @playboymxcovers #playboy #playmate #playboymx #playboybunny #playboylife #playboymodel #playboycover #playboymexico #playboymagazine @hotelcasaawolly #hotelcasaawolly
Paris Jackson no dejó mucho para la imaginación.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
Frida Sofía se mostró al natural para una revista XXX.
Lorena Herrera así se levanta.
Maribel Guardia sigue conservando su figura espectacular.
Ninel Conde disfrutando de la piscina y el sol.
Chiquis Rivera mandó un mensaje contundente a todos sus “haters”.
Aracely Arámbula no dejó mucho a la imaginación con estos atuendos.