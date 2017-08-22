Fotos: ¡Le salió competencia a Gianluca Vacchi! “Vikingo polaco” arrasa en Instagram

Muchos creen que tiene 60 años, pero Pawel Ladziak tiene solo 35 y le gusta verse mayor únicamente para ganar popularidad entre sus seguidores de Instagram.
Ladziak, un entrenador personal de Varsovia (Polonia), ha logrado acaparar más de 300,000 seguidores en la red social, donde se describe como un “vikingo polaco”.
One litte question. Have you done your workout today? … … … #determination #results #workhard #hardwork #discipline #motivation #fitness #noexcuses #beastmode #trainhard #staystrong #bestrong #beast #fitbody #bodyperfect #fitnesslover #lovefitness #fitbody #gymlover #success #handsome #fitnessmodel #musclemodel #fitspo #fitfam #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #beard #bearded #model
Całe nasze życie jest niczym innym jak ciągłym podejmowaniem decyzji. Jedne są mniej drugie bardziej ryzykowne. Każdy dzień jest jak drzwi do nowego. Możesz iść ale możesz zostać. Każda z nich niesie za sobą jakieś ryzyko. Jedni będą tylko zaglądać przez dziurkę od klucza, drudzy stać latami w uchylonych drzwiach a jeszcze inni założą, ze są zamknięte więc będą krzyczeć najgłośniej by ich wpuścić ale nie nacisną klamki z wewnętrznego strachu. Są i tacy co to ryzyko podejmą. Codziennie jesteśmy wystawieni na tą wielką próbę ryzyka w podejmowaniu decyzji. Nie stój bezczynnie, otwórz je pewnie i dwiema nogami wejdź śmiało. Tylko odważni ludzie i Ci co podejmują ryzyko mogą dojść tam gdzie u innych to zawsze pozostanie marzeniem. … Na koniec morał "nie stój w uchylonych drzwiach, przeciąg szkodzi zdrowiu" ostrzega WHO 😉
The beard is not an addition to you, it's a lifestyle. Take care of the beard with the best cosmetics @thebeardstruggle … Save 10% with code "Pawel" www.thebeardstruggle.com … #polska #poland #polish #polishman #polishmen #polishboy #bearded #beardporn #beardlife #broda #brodacz #instabeard #beardman #beardstyle #beardedman #man #men #grooming #silverfox #hairstyle #whitehair #fashion #beardlove #selfie #love #mensgrooming #thebeardstruggle #tattooed #inked #inkmodel
Si bien Ladziak entrena desde los 16 años y frecuentemente compartía sus imágenes, no fue hasta que comenzó a buscar un look más maduro que sus seguidores crecieron hasta el punto de convertirlo en un personaje conocido en el mundo virtual.
Según él, verse mayor le ayuda a diversificarse de otros usuarios que como él, suben fotos de sus cuerpos trabajados. Aquí una imagen del antes y después:
Do you remember that photo of mine? I agree, it's so bad but it is motivation for me and you. Same as everyone I fight with my weakness. I still can remember where I started and where I am now. I'll never surrender because I don't want go back! Let's stick together team and make a deal – I motivate you and you motivate me!.
long long time ago 😊🤣😂 . #fitfam #strong #instafit #muscle #fitlife #fitspo #beard #training #hustle #hot #poland #workout #handsome #model #aesthetics #lifestyle #ripped #gymselfie #noexcuses #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #trainhard #6pack #diet #physique #fitnessaddict #fitnesslifestyle #bodybuildingmotivation #noexcuses #fitnessfreak
Tal como explicó al sitio polaco Wirtualna Polska, Ladziak decidió decolorar su cabello cuando le empezaron a salir canas, unos años atrás.
Por su parte, su esposa Magda ha comentado sentirse feliz de estar con un hombre que se ve mayor.
You can analyze me, the woman can only admire 😍@magda_m_108 Tarzan and Jane 😜 . #tattoo #biceps #polska #shredded #fitness #sixpack #gym #fit #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #beastmode #abs #gymmotivation #motivation #beast #determination #polishgirls #workhard #couplegoals #discipline #fitspiration #polishboys #polishgirl #mensphysique #model #weekend #polishwomen #polishman #polishwoman
Enjoy your life 🎉 … #tattoo #biceps #musclemodel #couplegoals #fitness #gym #fit #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #gymmotivation #motivation #fitcouple #couples #outfit #hardwork #couple #fitspiration #polishgirls #polishgirl #streetstyle #polishwomen #polishman #polishwoman #polishmen #polishboys #polish #lato #wakacje #love
Trening na wyjeździe liczy się podwójnie a już wspólny trening znaczy, że można odpuścić na tydzień 😉 Trochę już tęsknie za moim miastem jak tu bywam i chyba już niedługo wrócę na stare warszawskie śmieci a na pewno będę tu dużo częściej. Piszcie jak coś, na wspólne treningi zawsze jestem chętny 🤘🏼💪🏼 .. #fitfam #strong #instafit #muscle #fitlife #fitspo #shredded #training #polishboy #selfie #aesthetics #lifestyle #ripped #polska #noexcuses #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #6pack #fitcouple #physique #fitnessaddict #fitnesslifestyle #bodybuildingmotivation #aesthetics #fitnessfreak #poland #warsaw #weekend #motywacja #biceps
Muchos han comparado a Ladziak con el millonario italiano, Gianluca Vacchi, quien ha perdido popularidad recientemente tras conocerse que un banco italiano le embargó parte de sus bienes. Actualmente, Vacchi es pareja de la exreina colombiana Ariadna Gutiérrez. ¿Qué te parece la competencia de Gianluca Vacchi?