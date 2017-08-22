Fotos: ¡Le salió competencia a Gianluca Vacchi! “Vikingo polaco” arrasa en Instagram

Całe nasze życie jest niczym innym jak ciągłym podejmowaniem decyzji. Jedne są mniej drugie bardziej ryzykowne. Każdy dzień jest jak drzwi do nowego. Możesz iść ale możesz zostać. Każda z nich niesie za sobą jakieś ryzyko. Jedni będą tylko zaglądać przez dziurkę od klucza, drudzy stać latami w uchylonych drzwiach a jeszcze inni założą, ze są zamknięte więc będą krzyczeć najgłośniej by ich wpuścić ale nie nacisną klamki z wewnętrznego strachu. Są i tacy co to ryzyko podejmą. Codziennie jesteśmy wystawieni na tą wielką próbę ryzyka w podejmowaniu decyzji. Nie stój bezczynnie, otwórz je pewnie i dwiema nogami wejdź śmiało. Tylko odważni ludzie i Ci co podejmują ryzyko mogą dojść tam gdzie u innych to zawsze pozostanie marzeniem. … Na koniec morał "nie stój w uchylonych drzwiach, przeciąg szkodzi zdrowiu" ostrzega WHO 😉

