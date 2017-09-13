Hija de Paul Walker y Vin Diesel recordaron al actor en el día de su cumpleaños

In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT