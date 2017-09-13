Hija de Paul Walker y Vin Diesel recordaron al actor en el día de su cumpleaños

A casi cuatro años de su muerte y en el día de su cumpleaños, la hija del actor Paul Walker, Meadow, recordó a su padre con una tierna foto. En la imagen se la ve vestida de princesa y bailando junto a él, quien la mira sonriente.
El protagonista de la saga ‘Fast and Furious’ falleció en diciembre de 2013, cuando se encontraba en un auto que conducía un amigo que se descontroló y dio directo contra una columna.
“¡En honor al cumpleaños de mi papá, te desafiamos a que hagas el bien! Postea una foto o un video que represente un acto de bondad y nomina a cuatro personas a sumarse al desafío! Taguea a la fundación con el hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, así podemos chequear todos tus posteos!”, escribió la joven como consigna.
In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk
En tanto, el actor y amigo de Paul, Vin Diesel, subió una imagen de su propia hija y de Walker con el siguiente epígrafe:
“Feliz cumpleaños Pablo… Tú has cambiado al mundo y aún lo haces. Tu amor vive a través de quienes han tenido la gran fortuna de conocerte. Meadow se graduó este verano, nos ha dado mucho orgullo. Ella está construyendo una fundación a tu nombre para ayudar al mundo Puedes creer que Cody [el hermano de Paul] está en Houston continuando el trabajo que tanto te apasionaba [esa localidad fue perjudicada por el huracán Irma]. Recuerdas cuando estábamos en Haití y me preguntaste qué nombre elegiría y ahora @reachoutww está haciendo realidad el sueño. Todos los ángeles te extrañan, yo te extraño”.
Happy birthday Pablo… You have and are still changing the world. Your love lives through all whom have had the great fortune to know you. Meadow graduated this summer… made us all so proud. She is even building a foundation in your name to help the world. Would you believe Cody is in Houston continuing the work you were so passionate about… Remeber when we were in Haiti and you asked me what the name should be… and now @reachoutww is realizing the dream. All the angels miss you… I miss you.