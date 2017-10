El viernes 13 se celebró con tatuajes a $13

Happy Friday the 13th celebrated with my other halves. Always an adventure with us 3, and I’m so lucky to have you guys. Enjoy your scary movies, and sprinkle salt over your left shoulders. #fridaythe13thtattoo

A post shared by Lindsey Danielle Baxter 💋 (@sourpatch_and_squats) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT