Emily Ratajkowski posa desnuda como Venus en un homenaje no apto para cardíacos

One of my all time favourite paintings in the flesh… The Birth of Venus by Botticelli c. mid 1480s. It depicts the goddess Venus arriving at the shore after her birth, when she had emerged from the sea fully-grown. One of the most representative creations that opened the way to the renaissance period. What light it brings… #botticelli #artist #birthofvenus #painting #renaissance #art #history #uffizi #florence #firenze #italy #coloursofitaly

