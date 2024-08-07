La Raza won the Best Newsletter Award from Local Media Association

The newsletter from La Raza, received by thousands of subscribers in their email inboxes, was recognized by the Local Media Association (LMA) with first place in their Digital Innovation Awards. LMA recently announced the winners of the 2023 edition of their Digital Innovation Awards, with La Raza winning first place in the category ‘Best Local Newsletter / Email Strategy’ for outlets with 250,000 visitors or less. These LMA awards honor excellent media across the United States for their innovations and advancements in the realm of digital content and online audiences.

“This award honors the best strategies related to email campaigns designed to connect local news consumers with content right in their inboxes,” said the LMA in a statement.

This award is also a recognition of the excellence of La Raza’s Spanish-language journalism in better serving the Latino community of Chicago.

“It’s so heartening to see a media company that is willing to look critically at what they’ve always done … and to reconceptualize a newsletter concept based on audience research, data and engagement tactics. It is hard work to take what has worked well enough and reinvent it in the name of growth and amplification and La Raza has done exactly that. Moving away from rehashed content links to a curation of customized topics as well personalization from the editor is exactly what audience engagement is all about,” added the LMA judges who awarded the prize to La Raza.

La Raza’s newsletter was launched in the second half of 2023 following research, reconceptualization, design, and development work carried out by the La Raza team with the support of the Local News Accelerator program from Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism.

Regarding this award-winning newsletter, Jesús Del Toro, director of La Raza, said, “To better inform and connect more effectively with our audiences, we completely redesigned our newsletter, which has tripled its subscriber count in less than a year. Now, the content we send to our readers’ emails is specially selected and displayed to inform and empower the Latino community of Chicago.”

“It’s wonderful to see the team putting intention behind the strategy to develop the best partnerships and collaborations with Latino-owned businesses and to see them using omni-channel leverage for newsletter promotion,” concluded the judges of the LMA Digital Innovation Awards that awarded La Raza.

To subscribe to La Raza’s Chicago newsletter, visit link.laraza.com/join/6e0/signup.

