Founded in 1970, La Raza has been in the market for five decades providing Chicago Latinos with the best source of information on local, national and international news.

Hispanics turn to La Raza as the most respected Spanish-language information source in Chicago.It is the #1 Spanish language publication in the city and has the highest readership among Hispanic publications in the Chicagoland area. It prides itself in being the ultimate source for information and cultural connection for Chicago Hispanics.

La Raza was selected in 2015 as one of the “10 Newspapers That Do It Right” by Editor & Publisher. In 2019 it received a Bronze Award for Outstanding Spanish Language Weekly Newspaper by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP).

We follow strict editorial guidelines.

La Raza is part of the ImpreMedia family of digital media outlets, which includes La Opinión, El Diario NY, La Raza, Solo Dinero and Para Ti Mujer, which together attract more than 35 million monthly users worldwide. Those publications rank among the most widely read and reputable and prestigious Spanish-language media in the United States, backed by a history of more than 100 years informing and supporting the Hispanic community in that country. In addition to having been recognized multiple times by the National Association of Hispanic Publications for their journalistic work, most recently the company has received grants from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Google News Initiative and the McCormick Foundation.

Our offices are located at 605 N. Michigan Ave. 4th Floor, Chicago IL 60611

If you want to reach our Newsroom please send an email to to redaccion@impremedia.com

If you want to advertise please find the contact information in this link.