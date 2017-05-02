Avión enfrenta terrible turbulencia que deja 27 pasajeros heridos

Algunas de la personas a bordo sufrieron severas fracturas

¡Mantente al día con las noticias de interés de los Hispanos!

Sigue a La Raza en Facebook

Avión enfrenta terrible turbulencia que deja 27 pasajeros heridos
Varias personas terminaron en el piso tras la turbulencia.
Por: Redacción

Un vuelo de la aerolínea Aeroflot, que viajaba de Moscú a Bangkok, enfrentó una tremenda turbulencia que dejó al menos 27 pasajeros heridos, además de tirar maletas y equipo de la nave.

De las personas a bordo, 24 son rusos y tres tailandeses, que sufrieron fracturas y otros tipos de lesiones.

Según la información proporcionada por la Embajada de Rusia en Bangkok, la nave “cayó en un hoyo de aire” cerca del aeropuerto de Suvarnabhumi.

Los daños a los pasajeros fue porque algunos no tenían el cinturón de seguridad abrochado. Todos los heridos fueron hospitalizados y algunos requerirán cirugías.

Aquí el video compartido por CNN en Español y en redes sociales.

Te recomendamos

Horóscopo

Lee tu carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

También te puede interesar

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Te Puede Interesar

Clasificados

Encuentra lo que necesitas