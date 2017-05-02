Avión enfrenta terrible turbulencia que deja 27 pasajeros heridos

Un vuelo de la aerolínea Aeroflot, que viajaba de Moscú a Bangkok, enfrentó una tremenda turbulencia que dejó al menos 27 pasajeros heridos, además de tirar maletas y equipo de la nave.
De las personas a bordo, 24 son rusos y tres tailandeses, que sufrieron fracturas y otros tipos de lesiones.
Según la información proporcionada por la Embajada de Rusia en Bangkok, la nave “cayó en un hoyo de aire” cerca del aeropuerto de Suvarnabhumi.
Los daños a los pasajeros fue porque algunos no tenían el cinturón de seguridad abrochado. Todos los heridos fueron hospitalizados y algunos requerirán cirugías.
Aquí el video compartido por CNN en Español y en redes sociales.
3 hours ago I was on a Plane going From Moscow to Bangkok, out of nowhere we hit turbulence, that was so bad that it was throwing people around like crazy. Blood everywhere, people with broken bones, noses, open fractures, baby's with head injuries, I can keep going and going. Thank God we are Alive! I really hope @aeroflot @aeroflotrus will do right by everybody that got hurt! Aeroflot personnel was nothing but heroes who did everything that they could to help the people that were hurt. Regarding the pilot, I can say he saved us all. #thankyou I can honestly say I have never been so scared in my life before. #aeroflot #emergency. we are ok!