Cambian las reglas del Miss Bum Bum 2017

Two things about this candid #iPhone shot I am seriously in love with my extensions from @diceextensiones you're the best @edgar_dice they are so natural and comfortable and all my new bikinis from @swimmia_com !!!! @playboymx #playmate #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #mexico #beachday #dayoff #holiday @jenisummers @playmatejeni #jenisummers

A post shared by Jeni Summers (@jenisummers) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT