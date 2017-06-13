Laci Kay Somers es la musa inspiradora del campeonato de los Warriors ¡Mira sus fotos!

Stephen Curry aportó la puntería, Kevin Durant sumó la garra y el talento, pero la modelo Laci Kay Somers demostró con su manejo de los “balones” que fue clave para la coronación de los Warriors de Golden State.
Fotografías con poca ropa o con escotes que dejan ver todo el poder de su “ofensiva”, pero la mayoría de las veces luciendo la casaca del conjunto de Oakland, provocaron que esta instructora estadounidense de fitness fuera considerada la musa de la quinteta dirigida por Steve Kerr.
Aunque para las predicciones no salió tan buena, pues vaticinó que la Final de la NBA se iría al séptimo juego y Golden State logró el título en el quinto episodio, sus más de 8 millones de seguidores en Instagram agradecían cualquiera de sus publicaciones.
Además de describirse como modelo, cantante y actriz, Laci es una fiel amante de los deportes, razón por la que también ha sido relacionada con el ex golfista Tiger Woods; hay quienes aseguran que estuvieron juntos antes de la reciente detención del “Tigre”.
🏀It's Game Time, I'm so fired up right now to watch this! I hope we close it down tonight and put this series to bed, but it wouldn't shock me if this goes 7 games! If you remember I predicted 7 games in my FHM article earlier last week! Ahhhh I'm so nervous, let's go #DubNation! – Comment your prediction on tonight's game below in the comments! I'm gonna go Warriors 120-115 final.
It's finally game day! I've been waiting for this since last season, who else is pumped to watch game 1 of the Finals tonight?! I just did an exclusive interview with FHM about the NBA finals! If you wanna know my prediction, who my favorite player is, and what I think about Lebron click the link in my bio and let me know your thoughts!💙🔥#DubNation – Did you read my FHM interview about the game? Let me know your thoughts in the comments about tonight's game 🏀
That's how you start a playoff series! Solid effort by the Blazers today but our D was flying around everywhere, my boy Green blocking shots out there like Mutombo 👋🏻! These next few weeks are going to be exciting! Also my thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah Thomas as he mourns the loss of his little sister today, go get em #IT4 I'm rooting for you🙏🏼 – Who's your squad?! #dubnation
Awhhhh yeahhh, it's time for a brand new basketball season! I cannot wait to see my #Warriors go for the championship again this year. Adding KD is gonna be ridiculous for our offense this year, I don't think they'll break 73-9 this year, but I do think they'll beat the Cavs in the finals! Tell me what you think, what are your predictions?! – Comment your favorite basketball team below! 💙💛