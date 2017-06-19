La extrañas armas y el “arsenal” que TSA encontró en maletas

En las últimas dos semanas, la Administración de Seguridad en el Transporte (TSA, en inglés) encontró un par de armas bastante extrañas en equipajes de mano.
Incluso publicó las imágenes con un mensaje en un tono de burla: “Esta arma podría no sólo ayudarte contra los Orcos, ¡sino también ponerle mantequilla a dos piezas de pan al mismo tiempo! Fue descubierta en una maleta de mano en Chicago Midway (MDW). Por favor, empaca tus cosas como ésta en tus maletas documentadas”.
Otro de los objetos parece “Fidget Spinner”, que son muy populares en este momento, pero fue calificado como un arma.
“Este fidget spinner del Diablo fue descubierto en una bolsa de mano en Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). Por lo regular, los #FidgetSpinners son permitidos, pero éste es un arma”, escribió TSA en su cuenta de Instagram.
Otras de las fotos publicadas recientemente muestran granadas y 152 pistolas decomisadas en las últimas dos semanas.
La TSA aumentó la seguridad en aeropuertos, debido a la temporada vacacional, pero también en afán de ubicar posibles amenazas terroristas en territorio estadounidense.
When you’re traveling through airports, you only really scratch the surface of what you see in regards to TSA operations. There’s so much going on behind the scenes. For example, around 8:30 this morning at Birmingham, Alabama (BHM) our officers discovered four 40mm grenades in a tactical vest inside a checked bag. A TSA explosives specialist was called to scene and thankfully cleared the items as inert. In this case, only the baggage screening area was evacuated resulting in a 10-minute halt on baggage screening locations. At other times inert explosives have led to evacuations resulting in multiple lengthy delays. By packing inert or replica explosives, you not only stand the chance of getting yourself in hot water, but you are also possibly impacting scores of your fellow travelers. In case you were wondering, we have found live grenades in the past.
These are just a few of the 150 firearms discovered in carry-on bags over the last 2 weeks at airports around the nation. 128 were loaded and 53 had a round chambered. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms As a refresher, carry-on bags go into the cabin of the plane with you. Checked bags go into the cargo hold of the plane where passengers have no access. When firearms are discovered at the checkpoint, we contact law enforcement and they decide what happens based on background checks, interviews and local laws. A firearm at the checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or all of the above. As far as what happens to confiscated firearms, that's up to each local police department.