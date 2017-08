Alexa Dellanos rompe el silencio y aclara por qué decidió cambiar de vida

As a little girl, I always had big dreams to use my voice and creativity to make the world a better place, but the older I got, the less I believed in those dreams. In fact, I ended up becoming a person I hardly knew as I conformed to society's norms. In the meantime, the real me suffered silently because every day I felt that I was further and further away from my true calling. I decided recently to let go of my regrets, my insecurities and my insufficiency. I decided to believe what God says about me instead of what people say. In Jeremiah 29:11, God says, "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." So, without any idea of what's to come, I give my wants and needs, dreams, talents, passions, past, present and future to God, believing that what He will make of me will be greater than anything I could ever do for myself. I will never be perfect nor will I pretend to be, but little by little, through faith by His grace, I do believe that God will mold me into becoming the woman He created me to be in order to honor Him to my full potential… And in the meantime, I will enjoy the journey to the fullest.

