Quién es Francia Raisa, la joven que donó un riñón a Selena Gómez

Selena Gómez sorprendió a sus fans y a la prensa al revelar que le realizaron un trasplante de riñón. A través de su cuenta de Instagram hizo esta particular confesión para contarle a sus seguidores por qué estuvo el último tiempo alejada de los escenarios y de su música.
La artista tuvo que recibir un trasplante de riñón debido a complicaciones que le generó el lupus, una enfermedad que le diagnosticaron años atrás. Pero detrás de esta delicada intervención hay una persona muy importante para ella: la donante.
En la foto que subió Selena se le puede ver en una cama hospitalaria junto a otra joven -en las mismas condiciones- tomadas de la mano. Ella es Francia Raisa, una íntima amiga de la exchica Disney que decidió darle uno de sus riñones de manera desinteresada. Con raíces mexicanas y hondureñas, esta joven estadounidense es también actriz, tiene 29 años y fue parte de ‘Bring It On: All or Nothing’.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
La relación entre las jóvenes arrancó en la niñez. Fue en ese entonces que Francia empezó a tomar clases de danza, hip-hop y jazz. Como era sumamente versátil también practicó karate y patinaje sobre hielo. Años después bailó junto a Selena “Everybody knows” de Dustin Tavella en un video, que cuenta con más de 6 millones de visualizaciones en YouTube.
Como una hermana
Francia también le dedica palabras tiernas en Instagram a Selena. Sobre todo en fechas clave como en cada uno de los cumpleaños de la novia de The Weeknd, a quien define como su hermana y le agradece por estar siempre, en las buenas y en las malas.
En julio del año pasado, Francia publicó un retrato de las dos junto a un texto en el que le agradece ir a verla y consolarla cuando sufrió un desamor o por simplemente acompañarla cuando recibió una buena noticia. Ella le agradeció a Dios haberla cruzado con Selena. Y ahora, Selena, no tiene palabras para describir su agradecimiento con su amiga.
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez