Mónica Puig lanza campaña para reconstruir a Puerto Rico

I am heartbroken to wake up here in Tokyo this morning and see the devastation that hurricane Maria has caused in Puerto Rico. I promise to do everything in my power to help my beloved island and fellow Puerto Ricans to rebuild, heal, and restore Puerto Rico. While I will initiate more help and plans in the coming weeks and months, I have for now set up a youcaring.com website, where anyone from around the world that wants to help, can donate. 100% of the proceeds raided will go to the efforts in Puerto Rico. Anyone who is willing to help, please do so via the below link: www.youcaring.com/donatewithmonica (Link posted in Bio) Thank you, Monica ❤🙏

