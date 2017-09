Chiquis Rivera estalla: “Si no les gusta lo que posteo, no me sigan”

Although I'm with #Kaepernick 💯‼️ I couldn't have said it any better! There are so many other things going on in the world that need tending to. Be a better leader!!! Please!!! We need more peace in the world. Not more division. Let's be smart and stick together, don't allow this man to get the best out of us. Let's show him we're good people that stand for what they believe is correct. JUSTICE!! #Agreed #Amen #JanneyApproved #WeMatter #UnitedWeStand #SiSePuede #YouGoMarc #PuertoRicoEstamosContigo 🙏🏻🇵🇷🇲🇽🙏🏻 #FuerzaMexico #FuerzaPuertoRico #UnidosLogramosLaMeta #NosVamosALevantar 💪🏻#Repost @marcanthony #PuertoRico

