Esta modelo de origen francés ha conquistado las redes sociales
Fotos: Conoce a la modelo fitness que calienta Instagram
Marine S’mezz ha causado furor en Instagram.
Foto: Captura de Instagram
Por: Redacción

Marine S’ Mezz es una modelo francesa que a pesar de ser fitness no ha perdido las curvas de su cuerpo con el entrenamiento y las exigencias que esto le requiere.

A continuación te compartimos algunas de sus mejores imágenes en dicha red social: 

Middle finger up! I’lol still bless you with my smile tho… • It’s impressive how people’s mind still are very slow and very closed! And how some men can’t respect women, maybe because they never seen a woman’s body before, or because they feel big behind their screen… Yes I am posting pictures of my body, and implied nudity but guess what. None of that is new. It’s art. And it’s 2018 so I really feel like I shouldn’t have to be bothered by stupid people sending me annoying DMs. I am proud of everything I did so far, and I don’t need nobody’s nasty vibes around me, so please keep it for yourself or move along! • G o o d. V i b e s. O n l y. __________________________ @ohrangutang x @cristinapilo __________________________ #MarineSmezz #model #sexy #beautiful #body #face #portrait #nude #art #impliednude #magazine #hot #leopard #middlefinger #middlefingerup #fuckyou #smile #bikini #swimwear #swimsuit #bikinimodel #lingeriemodel #beautymodel #makeup #jungle #nature #goodvibes

A post shared by Marine S'mezz (@marinesmezz) on

 

