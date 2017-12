Plan tributario de Trump podría acelerar cierre de fábricas en EEUU, advierten activistas

Thank you @SierraClub and @AFLCIO for standing up with the working people who continue to be exploited by @MDLZ @Nabisco and their destructive business model. Find out more here: https://t.co/ZInPch0B58#InvestigateOreo #1u https://t.co/xC5u4CU0Qg

— Nabisco 600 Workers (@BCTGM_Nabisco) December 12, 2017