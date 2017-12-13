Las curvas de Rosie Rivera no le piden nada a las de Jenni y aquí está la prueba

Rosie Rivera se sinceró sobre las cirugías a las que se ha sometido para tener su escultural figura.
Este martes la hermana de Jenni Rivera compartió una imagen en la que lució un entallado vestido que delineaba sus curvas con gran precisión.
“Yo he sido transparente acerca de mis cirugías, en este caso el ‘Brazilian butt lift’ [levantamiento de glúteos al estilo brasilero] la transferencia de grasa y lipo [liposucción] marcaron una gran diferencia… Pero comer saludablemente y hacer ejercicio todavía es obligatorio”, escribió la también conocida como Hermana Samalia, en su religión cristiana.
I love this dress by @maravillasboutique but I feel more secure wearing it with a faja. My faja is made by MyD and I get them from @perfectsilhouetteb I have been transparent about my surgeries and in this case the Brazilian butt lift and lipo was a great enhancement… but eating healthy and working out is still a must. The faja enhances and shapes, the surgeries were like body contouring… but the healthy lifestyle gives me a healthier life, stronger mind, and gives me power. It's my body… your opinions won't change my view… it's my hard earned money.. your odd assumptions won't change that. Call me plastic but I'm happy to be open and transparent with my followers. 🙂 if you are thinking about plastic surgery I would first make sure your mind, soul and spirit are in a healthy state. Sometimes we can look like butterflies and feel like caterpillars. Don't take a short cut when your mind isn't ready. #faja #drbuenrostro #truth #maravillasboutique lashes by @karmalashes (Español en Facebook) gracias mi doctorcito @drbuenrostro 📷: @abelsworship
Y es que el sello de las mujeres en la familia Rivera, comenzando por Jenni y por Chiquis, son unas caderas abundantes.
“Las cirugías ayudaron mucho, pero el estilo de vida saludable me da una vida más saludable, una mente más fuerte y me da poder”, agregó, al tiempo que aceptó usar una faja para “dar forma”.
En alguna ocasión, Rosie fue severamente criticada por miembros de su iglesia, por lucir un vestido atrevido con un escote sugerente. En anticipación a los posible señalamientos, la también empresaria desactivo los comentarios en Instagram y aclaró que no le importa lo que digan de ella.
“Es mi cuerpo … tus opiniones no cambiarán mi punto de vista… Es mi dinero que ganó con mi sudor… Tus extrañas suposiciones no cambiarán eso. Llámame plástica, pero estoy feliz de ser abierta y transparente con mis seguidores”, concluyó.