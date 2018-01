Kiernan Shipka, de “Mad Men”, será la nueva bruja Sabrina para Netflix

This show is gonna be great! First post of many more to come 🙂 I’ll be posting whenever new updates of the show comes out 🙂 Congrats to Kierna for getting the role! I’m sure she’ll be amazing #Sabrina #sabrinatheteenagewitch #archiecomics #netflix

A post shared by @ sabrina_greendale on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:59pm PST