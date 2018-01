VIDEO: El bailecito de Jennifer López durante du visita a Puerto Rico

Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn’t dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens. They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring. #PuertoRico #HurricaneMaria #HurricaneRelief 🇵🇷🇩🇴

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:56pm PST