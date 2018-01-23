Lista completa de lo que sale de Netflix en Febrero 2018

En su constante esfuerzo por renovar su contenido, Netflix hace cambios cada mes estrenando nuevas series y películas, pero también eliminando algunas de estas.
Para el mes de Febrero 2018, la plataforma digital dejará de tener en su catalogo las primeras ocho temporadas de la serie animada “Family Guy”, así como las películas “Corpse Bride”, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Open Season: Scared Silly”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” y “Jane Got a Gun”, por mencionar algunas.
¡Revisa el calendario aquí para ver cuales otros títulos salen de Netflix!
1 de febrero
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
2 de febrero
A Ballerina’s Tale
3 de febrero
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
5 de febrero
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
10 de febrero
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
11 de febrero
A Little Bit of Heaven
12 de febrero
Honeymoon
14 de febrero
Family Guy: Season 1-8
15 de febrero
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
16 de febrero
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
17 de febrero
Freakonomics
19 de febrero
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
20 de febrero
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
21 de febrero
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
24 de febrero
Jane Got a Gun
28 de febrero
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami
SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1