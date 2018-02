Atribulado presidente de LULAC anunciará su futuro en el grupo nacional en dos semanas

.@LULAC is proud to have joined in a 2 page DREAM Act ad placed in Politico today by our partners at @AFTunion. We need a DACA fix now, as part of any budget agreement. And given that 34 Republicans have agreed to support it, it’s time for them to act. pic.twitter.com/GsB1tq8k5O

— Brent Wilkes (@BrentWilkes) January 18, 2018