Modelo comparte foto íntima con 30 libras de más y confiesa que es más feliz

I’m not usually a paragraph caption type of girl, but I stumbled upon the picture on the left and felt like I should share because it’s so near and dear to my heart. The picture on the left was taken two years ago this month, and the picture on the right was taken a few weeks ago. You can see obvious physical differences, but what you can’t see is the mental differences. Two years ago, I was seriously unhappy. I would look in the mirror and think I looked fat. I wouldn’t go out to eat with my friends or family and I’d sit at home and cry because I felt like I couldn’t eat anything. It was the lowest point for me, but I wanted to be a model so bad. I wanted to be glamorized for being so thin even though I was miserable. In the picture on the right, I have gained around 30-35 pounds (I don’t exactly how much. I don’t weigh myself anymore.) AND I am a much happier human being mentally. Just wanted to share because the girl on the right looks in the mirror and thinks she looks thin! Healthy looks different on everyone & it’s important to embrace your own shape and size. You’ll be much happier! 💞 Thank you @wilhelminamodels @amaxarmy for believing in me and giving me a chance to embrace who I am AND still chase my dreams.

A post shared by Maggie Greene (@maggieisgreene) on Jan 2, 2018 at 6:05pm PST