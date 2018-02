Los nuevos retratos de Barack y Michelle Obama en el Smithsonian

Michelle Obama's official portrait was just unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. Amy Shera is the artist. I'm sorry but IMHO it's not an attractive portrait. It does Michelle no justice. Not doubting Amy's artistry but this her best effort? #ObamaPortrait pic.twitter.com/gCFEv9t6GK

— Love'von (@LoveLovevon) February 12, 2018