Piden ampliar la protección migratoria para víctimas y testigos no ciudadanos de abusos laborales

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks during a news conference in Chicago. hen the coronavirus pandemic hit Illinois, state officials scrambled to buy scarce gear like protective gowns and masks and lifesaving patient ventilators. Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged to be on the lookout for price-gouging and to report it to Attorney General Kwame Raoul. But in response to an Associated Press records request, the administration hasn't made any reports. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir File) Crédito: AP