Nitro World Games 2017 Date Announced

Revolutionary Action Sports Competition Returns to Salt Lake City’s
Rice-Eccles Stadium June 24, 2017
Tickets On Sale Friday, December 9
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nitrocircus–After making headlines in its 2016 debut with electrifying feats and an
unprecedented amount of world firsts, Nitro
World Games will raise the bar even higher next year. Created by
action sports icon Travis Pastrana with Nitro Circus CEO and
Creative Director Mike Porra, Nitro World Games returns to Salt
Lake City, Utah U.S.A. on Saturday, June 24 when Rice-Eccles Stadium
hosts an adrenaline-fueled competition to see who will be crowned world
champion in action sports’ most exciting disciplines: FMX, BMX, Skate,
Inline and Scooter. NBC will televise the action-packed finals in
primetime in the U.S.
Tickets to the June 24 Nitro World Games go on sale Friday, December 9
at 10:00 A.M. (Mountain time, U.S.A.) at nitroworldgames.com.
“Progression is what Nitro World Games is all about,” said Pastrana.
“While I was so pumped to see the riders rise to the challenge this
summer and send it with huge new tricks, we are working hard to take
things to another level again in 2017.”
“From the roar of the stadium to the huge viewership on TV and online,
it was clear that Nitro World Games struck a chord. Now we can’t wait to
come back to Salt Lake City,” said Porra. “We have an obligation to both
the fans and the industry to continue to innovate and we know that this
year is going to be even bigger and better.”
“NBC was proud to televise last year’s inaugural Nitro World Games”,
said Rob Simmelkjaer, Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Ventures.
“We are looking forward once again showcasing the Games in 2017, as the
Nitro Circus team continues to push action sports to new levels.”
“Utah was fortunate to host the highly successful inaugural Nitro World
Games, which brought significant economic impact and media value to the
state,” said Jeff Robbins, president & CEO of the Utah Sports
Commission. “Sports fans around the world are anxious to see the
continued progression that will take place during the 2017 event.”
Nitro World Games has revitalized action sports. Mind-blowing feats like Gregg
Duffy’s unprecedented FMX double frontflip, the first time the trick
was ever attempted in competition, and burgeoning superstar Ryan
Williams’ massive 1080 BMX frontflip have pushed riders to heights
few thought possible. 25,000 people saw it all go down in Salt Lake
City. Viewer numbers for NBC’s live primetime broadcast surpassed all
expectations while Nitro Circus’ livestream reached a hungry global
audience. To date, Nitro World Games digital content has generated over
100 million views in aggregate. Summing up the impact of Nitro World
Games’ debut, legendary BMX athlete TJ Lavin said, “Take
everything that you know and throw it right out the window because this
is a whole new sport.” With breakthrough ramp technology, new judging
and scoring formats, plus open qualifying, this is a complete reboot of
action sports competition.
To see highlights from the inaugural Nitro World Games and get a taste
of what is in store for 2017, go here.
For fans looking to witness action sports history in person, there are a
variety of Nitro World Games options to choose from. Tickets start at
$19 each while Nitro Club VIP tickets – the best seats in the house plus
a special VIP experience – are $79 each (all ticket prices plus
applicable service fees).
Nitro World Games 2017 continues Nitro Circus’ multi-year partnership
with NBC Sports Ventures, combining NBC’s broadcasting excellence with
Nitro Circus’ exciting brand of action sports entertainment. NBC Sports
will present three hours of Nitro World Games coverage airing in
primetime on NBC in the United States. More details on how fans outside
of the U.S. and Canada can watch Nitro World Games will be announced
soon.
Nitro World Games 2017 sponsors include Be The Match, Valvoline, Oberto
and Vivid Seats.
For more information about the #NitroWorldGames please go to nitroworldgames.com.
Fans can also follow Nitro Circus on Twitter: @nitrocircus and on
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NitroCircus.
About Nitro Circus:
Named #22 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of, “America’s Most
Promising Companies,” Nitro Circus continues to position itself as the
world’s leading youth action sports & entertainment brand. From humble
beginnings in 2003 – with Jeremy Rawle, Gregg Godfrey and soon to be
action sports superstar Travis Pastrana producing DVDs from a Utah
garage — to a smash TV series which has aired in over 60 countries,
Nitro Circus has exploded to global popularity. In 2012, Nitro
Circus: The Movie was released in cinemas worldwide. In 2015, Nitro
Circus announced a partnership with NBC Sports Ventures. The multi-year
alliance features TV specials and series programming airing nationally
in the U.S. on NBC and NBCSN as well as streamed on the NBC Sports App.
The TV show was transformed by action sports industry guru, now current
CEO, Michael Porra into a must-see live event in 2010, creating the
Nitro Circus Live global touring phenomenon. Since its inaugural
Australian trek six years ago, the show has travelled the globe,
obliterating box office records and cultivating a legion of diehard
fans. Nitro Circus has now rolled across five continents, blown away
over three million fans and sold out shows in the United States, Canada,
Europe, Australia, China, Japan, the Middle East and South Africa. After
over 70 shows globally in 2016 and with more to come in 2017, Nitro
Circus is the world’s most successful action sports touring brand. For
more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.
About the Utah Sports Commission:
The Utah Sports Commission is a not-for-profit, 501c3 charitable
organization created to foster national and international amateur sports
competitions to be held in the state of Utah, which will enhance the
quality of life of all Utah citizens and strengthen Utah’s presence in
the worldwide sports community.
