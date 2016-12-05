Nitro World Games 2017 Date Announced

Revolutionary Action Sports Competition Returns to Salt Lake City’s

Rice-Eccles Stadium June 24, 2017

Tickets On Sale Friday, December 9

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nitrocircus–After making headlines in its 2016 debut with electrifying feats and an

unprecedented amount of world firsts, Nitro

World Games will raise the bar even higher next year. Created by

action sports icon Travis Pastrana with Nitro Circus CEO and

Creative Director Mike Porra, Nitro World Games returns to Salt

Lake City, Utah U.S.A. on Saturday, June 24 when Rice-Eccles Stadium

hosts an adrenaline-fueled competition to see who will be crowned world

champion in action sports’ most exciting disciplines: FMX, BMX, Skate,

Inline and Scooter. NBC will televise the action-packed finals in

primetime in the U.S.





Tickets to the June 24 Nitro World Games go on sale Friday, December 9

at 10:00 A.M. (Mountain time, U.S.A.) at nitroworldgames.com.

“Progression is what Nitro World Games is all about,” said Pastrana.

“While I was so pumped to see the riders rise to the challenge this

summer and send it with huge new tricks, we are working hard to take

things to another level again in 2017.”

“From the roar of the stadium to the huge viewership on TV and online,

it was clear that Nitro World Games struck a chord. Now we can’t wait to

come back to Salt Lake City,” said Porra. “We have an obligation to both

the fans and the industry to continue to innovate and we know that this

year is going to be even bigger and better.”

“NBC was proud to televise last year’s inaugural Nitro World Games”,

said Rob Simmelkjaer, Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Ventures.

“We are looking forward once again showcasing the Games in 2017, as the

Nitro Circus team continues to push action sports to new levels.”

“Utah was fortunate to host the highly successful inaugural Nitro World

Games, which brought significant economic impact and media value to the

state,” said Jeff Robbins, president & CEO of the Utah Sports

Commission. “Sports fans around the world are anxious to see the

continued progression that will take place during the 2017 event.”

Nitro World Games has revitalized action sports. Mind-blowing feats like Gregg

Duffy’s unprecedented FMX double frontflip, the first time the trick

was ever attempted in competition, and burgeoning superstar Ryan

Williams’ massive 1080 BMX frontflip have pushed riders to heights

few thought possible. 25,000 people saw it all go down in Salt Lake

City. Viewer numbers for NBC’s live primetime broadcast surpassed all

expectations while Nitro Circus’ livestream reached a hungry global

audience. To date, Nitro World Games digital content has generated over

100 million views in aggregate. Summing up the impact of Nitro World

Games’ debut, legendary BMX athlete TJ Lavin said, “Take

everything that you know and throw it right out the window because this

is a whole new sport.” With breakthrough ramp technology, new judging

and scoring formats, plus open qualifying, this is a complete reboot of

action sports competition.

To see highlights from the inaugural Nitro World Games and get a taste

of what is in store for 2017, go here.

For fans looking to witness action sports history in person, there are a

variety of Nitro World Games options to choose from. Tickets start at

$19 each while Nitro Club VIP tickets – the best seats in the house plus

a special VIP experience – are $79 each (all ticket prices plus

applicable service fees).

Nitro World Games 2017 continues Nitro Circus’ multi-year partnership

with NBC Sports Ventures, combining NBC’s broadcasting excellence with

Nitro Circus’ exciting brand of action sports entertainment. NBC Sports

will present three hours of Nitro World Games coverage airing in

primetime on NBC in the United States. More details on how fans outside

of the U.S. and Canada can watch Nitro World Games will be announced

soon.

Nitro World Games 2017 sponsors include Be The Match, Valvoline, Oberto

and Vivid Seats.

For more information about the #NitroWorldGames please go to nitroworldgames.com.

Fans can also follow Nitro Circus on Twitter: @nitrocircus and on

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NitroCircus.

About Nitro Circus:

Named #22 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of, “America’s Most

Promising Companies,” Nitro Circus continues to position itself as the

world’s leading youth action sports & entertainment brand. From humble

beginnings in 2003 – with Jeremy Rawle, Gregg Godfrey and soon to be

action sports superstar Travis Pastrana producing DVDs from a Utah

garage — to a smash TV series which has aired in over 60 countries,

Nitro Circus has exploded to global popularity. In 2012, Nitro

Circus: The Movie was released in cinemas worldwide. In 2015, Nitro

Circus announced a partnership with NBC Sports Ventures. The multi-year

alliance features TV specials and series programming airing nationally

in the U.S. on NBC and NBCSN as well as streamed on the NBC Sports App.

The TV show was transformed by action sports industry guru, now current

CEO, Michael Porra into a must-see live event in 2010, creating the

Nitro Circus Live global touring phenomenon. Since its inaugural

Australian trek six years ago, the show has travelled the globe,

obliterating box office records and cultivating a legion of diehard

fans. Nitro Circus has now rolled across five continents, blown away

over three million fans and sold out shows in the United States, Canada,

Europe, Australia, China, Japan, the Middle East and South Africa. After

over 70 shows globally in 2016 and with more to come in 2017, Nitro

Circus is the world’s most successful action sports touring brand. For

more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

About the Utah Sports Commission:

The Utah Sports Commission is a not-for-profit, 501c3 charitable

organization created to foster national and international amateur sports

competitions to be held in the state of Utah, which will enhance the

quality of life of all Utah citizens and strengthen Utah’s presence in

the worldwide sports community.

Contacts

Nitro Circus:

Greg Terlizzi, 949-429-8300

greg@nitrocircus.com

or

Utah

Sports Commission:

Jeff Robbins, 801-328-2335

jlrobbins@utah.gov