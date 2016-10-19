Spinn Coffee Chooses Ayla Networks’ IoT Platform to Connect Its Centrifugal Coffee Maker With Consumers and the Global Coffee Roaster Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—IOT TECH EXPO — Spinn

Coffee, makers of the world’s first centrifugal brewing coffee

machine, announced that it is using Ayla Networks’ Internet of Things

(IoT) cloud platform to connect coffee roasters and consumers together,

all for the love of coffee. The Spinn coffee machine also generates no

environmental waste because it uses no pods, capsules or filters.

“We have reinvented the entire coffee experience for today’s connected

and environmentally aware era,” said Roderick de Rode, CEO of Spinn.

“Not only does our patented centrifugal process make a great cup of

coffee every time with zero environmental waste, but building our coffee

machine on the Ayla IoT platform means that coffee lovers can connect to

a global community of roasters for their coffee bean choices—and that

even small independent roasters have access to a wealth of data from

consumers. That is the beauty of the IoT.”

By adding IoT connectivity to their patented centrifugal brewing method,

Spinn enables coffee connoisseurs to enjoy fresh coffee, roasted and

brewed to their personal preferences. The IoT platform allows local or

international roasters to upload recipes to the cloud that outline the

optimum specifications for grinding and brewing their beans. This

ensures that coffee lovers can enjoy their morning cup of java exactly

the way the roaster intended.

The Wi-Fi-connected Spinn coffee machine automatically reorders the

consumer’s favorite coffee beans when supplies run low, using a coffee

list that’s managed like a music playlist. Consumers can choose

different types of coffee drinks, from espresso to drip. They can use

the Spinn mobile app to start a cup of coffee brewing when they wake up

in the morning, without walking into the kitchen.

“Ayla’s IoT platform—and our global IoT cloud resources spanning North

America, Europe and China—allows manufacturers such as Spinn to get

secure, reliable connected products to market with minimal time, cost

and effort,” said David Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Ayla Networks.

The Ayla IoT platform provides comprehensive device, cloud and mobile

app connectivity for any kind of product. The Ayla platform not only

speeds manufacturers’ time to market for connected products, it also

handles the intricacies of IoT security, performance, scalability and

interoperability. As a result, manufacturers can focus on what they do

best, while using the real-world knowledge gained from their connected

products to improve multiple aspects of their business.

The Spinn Coffee Maker is expected to be available in mid 2017.

About Spinn

Based in the Netherlands and San Francisco, Spinn Coffee is the maker of

the world’s first centrifugal brewing coffee machine. The technology

used in the coffee machine is patented. Spinn is taking pre-orders soon

for the coffee machine. Spinn also plans to offer a free subscription

service to consumers for coffee beans from their favorite local or

international coffee roaster. More information is at https://www.spinn.com/.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks empowers leading manufacturers by simplifying the inherent

complexity of the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling them to turn their

products into smart connected systems and transform their businesses to

compete in the game-changing world of connectivity. Delivered as a cloud

platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Ayla’s IoT platform provides the

flexibility and modularity to enable rapid changes to practically any

type of device, cloud or app environment. Ayla Networks was named a 2015

Cool Vendor in the Internet of Things by Gartner, Inc. Ayla’s investors

include Cisco Investments, the International Finance Corporation,

Mitsui, SAIF Partners, Crosslink Capital, Voyager Capital, Ants Capital,

3NOD, Linear Venture, SJF Ventures and Acorn Pacific. For more

information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

