Spinn Coffee Chooses Ayla Networks’ IoT Platform to Connect Its Centrifugal Coffee Maker With Consumers and the Global Coffee Roaster Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—IOT TECH EXPO — Spinn
Coffee, makers of the world’s first centrifugal brewing coffee
machine, announced that it is using Ayla Networks’ Internet of Things
(IoT) cloud platform to connect coffee roasters and consumers together,
all for the love of coffee. The Spinn coffee machine also generates no
environmental waste because it uses no pods, capsules or filters.
“We have reinvented the entire coffee experience for today’s connected
and environmentally aware era,” said Roderick de Rode, CEO of Spinn.
“Not only does our patented centrifugal process make a great cup of
coffee every time with zero environmental waste, but building our coffee
machine on the Ayla IoT platform means that coffee lovers can connect to
a global community of roasters for their coffee bean choices—and that
even small independent roasters have access to a wealth of data from
consumers. That is the beauty of the IoT.”
By adding IoT connectivity to their patented centrifugal brewing method,
Spinn enables coffee connoisseurs to enjoy fresh coffee, roasted and
brewed to their personal preferences. The IoT platform allows local or
international roasters to upload recipes to the cloud that outline the
optimum specifications for grinding and brewing their beans. This
ensures that coffee lovers can enjoy their morning cup of java exactly
the way the roaster intended.
The Wi-Fi-connected Spinn coffee machine automatically reorders the
consumer’s favorite coffee beans when supplies run low, using a coffee
list that’s managed like a music playlist. Consumers can choose
different types of coffee drinks, from espresso to drip. They can use
the Spinn mobile app to start a cup of coffee brewing when they wake up
in the morning, without walking into the kitchen.
“Ayla’s IoT platform—and our global IoT cloud resources spanning North
America, Europe and China—allows manufacturers such as Spinn to get
secure, reliable connected products to market with minimal time, cost
and effort,” said David Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Ayla Networks.
The Ayla IoT platform provides comprehensive device, cloud and mobile
app connectivity for any kind of product. The Ayla platform not only
speeds manufacturers’ time to market for connected products, it also
handles the intricacies of IoT security, performance, scalability and
interoperability. As a result, manufacturers can focus on what they do
best, while using the real-world knowledge gained from their connected
products to improve multiple aspects of their business.
The Spinn Coffee Maker is expected to be available in mid 2017.
About Spinn
Based in the Netherlands and San Francisco, Spinn Coffee is the maker of
the world’s first centrifugal brewing coffee machine. The technology
used in the coffee machine is patented. Spinn is taking pre-orders soon
for the coffee machine. Spinn also plans to offer a free subscription
service to consumers for coffee beans from their favorite local or
international coffee roaster. More information is at https://www.spinn.com/.
About Ayla Networks
Ayla Networks empowers leading manufacturers by simplifying the inherent
complexity of the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling them to turn their
products into smart connected systems and transform their businesses to
compete in the game-changing world of connectivity. Delivered as a cloud
platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Ayla’s IoT platform provides the
flexibility and modularity to enable rapid changes to practically any
type of device, cloud or app environment. Ayla Networks was named a 2015
Cool Vendor in the Internet of Things by Gartner, Inc. Ayla’s investors
include Cisco Investments, the International Finance Corporation,
Mitsui, SAIF Partners, Crosslink Capital, Voyager Capital, Ants Capital,
3NOD, Linear Venture, SJF Ventures and Acorn Pacific. For more
information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.
Contacts
Ayla Contact:
Martell Communications
Colleen Martell,
+1 408-832-0147
cmartell@martellpr.com