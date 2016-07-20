The Dairy Queen® System Iconic Blizzard® Treat Takes Center Stage on Miracle Treat Day

Blizzard Treats sales on July 28 benefit Children’s Miracle
Network Hospitals®
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dairy Queen® system’s iconic Blizzard®
Treat takes center stage on Thursday, July 28 – all to benefit sick
children in local communities.
For every Blizzard Treat sold during the 11th Annual DQ®
Miracle Treat Day on July 28 at participating DQ Grill & Chill®
and Dairy Queen® locations throughout the U.S.,
$1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®.
CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals
across the U.S. and Canada.
The Dairy Queen system is also asking fans to use the power of
the selfie to rally around Miracle Treat Day. Fans can purchase their
favorite Blizzard Treat and share their support and selfie at
#MiracleTreatYourSelfie. University of Kansas Medical Center pediatric
patients also are starring on DQ’s social media properties
counting down the days leading up to Miracle Treat Day from DQ’s
famed upside down room (https://wdrv.it/2dd2c6ed9).
“When a child enters a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, his or her
world is flipped upside down,” said Barry Westrum, executive vice
president of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “We
want these children and their families to know how much local
communities care about them and want to support them. That’s what
they’ll experience in our restaurants on Miracle Treat Day.”
Last year, Dairy Queen operators across the U.S. and Canada
raised more than $5 million on Miracle Treat Day for CMN Hospitals.
Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $115
million for the charity through fundraising efforts including Miracle
Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell, the national goodwill ambassador for
CMN Hospitals, will serve as this year’s honorary spokesperson for DQ
Miracle Treat Day. Miss America titleholders have been involved with CMN
Hospitals by visiting member hospitals and helping with fundraising
activities since 1989.
The featured Miracle Treat Day Blizzard Treat of the Day is Oreo®.
The Blizzard of the Month for July is M&M® Peanut
Butter Monster Cookie. All other Blizzard flavors are also
available that day.
For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com
and connect on social media at #MiracleTreatDay and
#MiracleTreatYourSelfie.
For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com.
Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and at twitter.com/dairyqueen.
Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 10.2
million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.
About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170
children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada, which, in
turn, use the money where it’s needed the most. When a donation is given
it stays in the community, helping local kids. Since 1983, Children’s
Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $4.7 billion, most of it
$1 at a time. These donations have gone to support research and
training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care, all in
support of the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children
as possible. Learn more at CMNHospitals.org.
About IDQ:
International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota,
is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its
subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than
6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and 28 other countries. IDQ
is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by
Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more
information visit DairyQueen.com.
Editor’s Note:
Link to commercial: https://youtu.be/nym8nY4Y67k
