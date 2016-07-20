The Dairy Queen® System Iconic Blizzard® Treat Takes Center Stage on Miracle Treat Day

Blizzard Treats sales on July 28 benefit Children’s Miracle

Network Hospitals®

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dairy Queen® system’s iconic Blizzard®

Treat takes center stage on Thursday, July 28 – all to benefit sick

children in local communities.





For every Blizzard Treat sold during the 11th Annual DQ®

Miracle Treat Day on July 28 at participating DQ Grill & Chill®

and Dairy Queen® locations throughout the U.S.,

$1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®.

CMN Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals

across the U.S. and Canada.

The Dairy Queen system is also asking fans to use the power of

the selfie to rally around Miracle Treat Day. Fans can purchase their

favorite Blizzard Treat and share their support and selfie at

#MiracleTreatYourSelfie. University of Kansas Medical Center pediatric

patients also are starring on DQ’s social media properties

counting down the days leading up to Miracle Treat Day from DQ’s

famed upside down room (https://wdrv.it/2dd2c6ed9).

“When a child enters a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, his or her

world is flipped upside down,” said Barry Westrum, executive vice

president of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “We

want these children and their families to know how much local

communities care about them and want to support them. That’s what

they’ll experience in our restaurants on Miracle Treat Day.”

Last year, Dairy Queen operators across the U.S. and Canada

raised more than $5 million on Miracle Treat Day for CMN Hospitals.

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $115

million for the charity through fundraising efforts including Miracle

Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell, the national goodwill ambassador for

CMN Hospitals, will serve as this year’s honorary spokesperson for DQ

Miracle Treat Day. Miss America titleholders have been involved with CMN

Hospitals by visiting member hospitals and helping with fundraising

activities since 1989.

The featured Miracle Treat Day Blizzard Treat of the Day is Oreo®.

The Blizzard of the Month for July is M&M® Peanut

Butter Monster Cookie. All other Blizzard flavors are also

available that day.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com

and connect on social media at #MiracleTreatDay and

#MiracleTreatYourSelfie.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com.

Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and at twitter.com/dairyqueen.

Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 10.2

million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170

children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada, which, in

turn, use the money where it’s needed the most. When a donation is given

it stays in the community, helping local kids. Since 1983, Children’s

Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $4.7 billion, most of it

$1 at a time. These donations have gone to support research and

training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care, all in

support of the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children

as possible. Learn more at CMNHospitals.org.

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota,

is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its

subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than

6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and 28 other countries. IDQ

is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more

information visit DairyQueen.com.

Editor’s Note:

Link to commercial: https://youtu.be/nym8nY4Y67k

Contacts

Pierson Grant Public Relations

Media Contacts:

Kimberly

Rodriguez, 954-776-1999 ext. 257

krodriguez@piersongrant.com

or

EmmaJean

Livingston, 954-776-1999 ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com