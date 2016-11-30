YouCam Partners with Latin Celebrity Makeup Artist Roberto Ramos for Launch of Custom Makeup Filters to Reach the Latina Consumer

YouCam Makeup launches the Roberto Ramos series with the release of

four makeup looks inspired by this season’s beauty trends.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—Perfect

Corp. announces expansion of its original content offerings for YouCam

Makeup with a new suite of styles created by Latin celebrity makeup

artist, Roberto Ramos. To kick-off the collaboration, Roberto curated a

series of four distinctive makeup looks inspired by the hottest beauty

trends which users can experience in real-time through the augmented

reality technology of the popular app. The series of looks focus on

classic makeup trends seen this fall, on the red carpet and this holiday

season.





Born in Venezuela and currently residing in Miami, Florida, Roberto is

known as a well-respected makeup artist in the industry, and has worked

closely with top Hispanic television stars Chiquinquirá Delgado, Erika

de la Vega, and Galilea Montijo amongst many others. His red carpet

designs have been featured on all the major Latin award shows including

the Latin Grammys, Latin Billboards, and Premios Lo Nuestro. Roberto is

an influential figure in Latin America, where he frequently visits to

host beauty workshops to help fans perfect their style.

“Thanks to this collaboration with YouCam Makeup, my looks will reach

millions of women, which I hope will inspire them to channel their inner

goddess,” says Roberto., conveying a message that aligns seamlessly with

the YouCam mission, “We hope that through this collaboration and the

exciting new offerings added to our virtual makeup experience, millions

of makeup fans all over the world will gain confidence in themselves and

spotlight their true beauty,” said Alice H. Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp.

Roberto’s first look, “Belleza

Para Otoño”, is an elegant everyday beauty look featuring contoured

cheekbones, smoky eyes, and an orange-nude lip which users can try on

directly from their mobile device, anywhere in the world. The second

look in the series, “Alfombra

Roja”, was inspired by the glamorous red carpet looks as seen at

this year’s Latin GRAMMYs on Thursday, November 17th. Users

get one step closer to the action, with a virtual glam squad to recreate

this smoldering bronze shadow look in seconds through YouCam Makeup.

Each look in the series is accompanied by a step-by-step “how to” to

help users bring their virtual selfie to real life. Additionally, users

will also have the ability to shop the look and purchase all of

Roberto’s product recommendations directly from the app.

Together with Roberto, Perfect Corp. hopes to offer users a diverse

beauty experience that combines expert insights from the industry with

unprecedented augmented reality technology, all in the palm of your hand.

App Availability

YouCam

Makeup, the world’s most downloaded beauty app, is available for

free download on the App

Store and Google

Play.

The Beauty

Circle app is available for free on the App

Store and Google

Play. To access the web version of Beauty Circle, visit www.beautycircle.com/

About Perfect Corp.

With over 350 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is

dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty

brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty

aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty

platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express

themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant

access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information

about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

