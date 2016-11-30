YouCam Partners with Latin Celebrity Makeup Artist Roberto Ramos for Launch of Custom Makeup Filters to Reach the Latina Consumer

YouCam Makeup launches the Roberto Ramos series with the release of
four makeup looks inspired by this season’s beauty trends.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—Perfect
Corp. announces expansion of its original content offerings for YouCam
Makeup with a new suite of styles created by Latin celebrity makeup
artist, Roberto Ramos. To kick-off the collaboration, Roberto curated a
series of four distinctive makeup looks inspired by the hottest beauty
trends which users can experience in real-time through the augmented
reality technology of the popular app. The series of looks focus on
classic makeup trends seen this fall, on the red carpet and this holiday
season.
Born in Venezuela and currently residing in Miami, Florida, Roberto is
known as a well-respected makeup artist in the industry, and has worked
closely with top Hispanic television stars Chiquinquirá Delgado, Erika
de la Vega, and Galilea Montijo amongst many others. His red carpet
designs have been featured on all the major Latin award shows including
the Latin Grammys, Latin Billboards, and Premios Lo Nuestro. Roberto is
an influential figure in Latin America, where he frequently visits to
host beauty workshops to help fans perfect their style.
“Thanks to this collaboration with YouCam Makeup, my looks will reach
millions of women, which I hope will inspire them to channel their inner
goddess,” says Roberto., conveying a message that aligns seamlessly with
the YouCam mission, “We hope that through this collaboration and the
exciting new offerings added to our virtual makeup experience, millions
of makeup fans all over the world will gain confidence in themselves and
spotlight their true beauty,” said Alice H. Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp.
Roberto’s first look, “Belleza
Para Otoño”, is an elegant everyday beauty look featuring contoured
cheekbones, smoky eyes, and an orange-nude lip which users can try on
directly from their mobile device, anywhere in the world. The second
look in the series, “Alfombra
Roja”, was inspired by the glamorous red carpet looks as seen at
this year’s Latin GRAMMYs on Thursday, November 17th. Users
get one step closer to the action, with a virtual glam squad to recreate
this smoldering bronze shadow look in seconds through YouCam Makeup.
Each look in the series is accompanied by a step-by-step “how to” to
help users bring their virtual selfie to real life. Additionally, users
will also have the ability to shop the look and purchase all of
Roberto’s product recommendations directly from the app.
Together with Roberto, Perfect Corp. hopes to offer users a diverse
beauty experience that combines expert insights from the industry with
unprecedented augmented reality technology, all in the palm of your hand.
App Availability
YouCam
Makeup, the world’s most downloaded beauty app, is available for
free download on the App
Store and Google
Play.
The Beauty
Circle app is available for free on the App
Store and Google
Play. To access the web version of Beauty Circle, visit www.beautycircle.com/
About Perfect Corp.
With over 350 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is
dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty
brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty
aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty
platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express
themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant
access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information
about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com
Contacts
Perfect Corporation
Corporate:
Anne Shih, +886-2-8667-1298,
ext. 2448
press@perfectcorp.com
or
Perfect
Corp. Japan:
Ryoko Nakagawa, +81-3-5875-6651
contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com
or
Perfect
Corp. USA:
Donna Valle, +1 (212) 230-1800
contact_pr@perfectcorp.com
or
Germany:
Volker
Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797
contact_pr_deu@perfectcorp.com
or
France:
Laëtitia
D’Urso, +33 (0)1 79 30 90 39
contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com
or
United
Kingdom:
Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797
contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com