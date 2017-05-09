FOTOS: Pareja de California se casa en el Everest y el testimonio es espectacular

Here's a behind-the-scenes shot while shooting James and Ashley Schmieder after they saw each other for the first time in wedding attire around 4 degrees Fahrenheit, up near 17,500 feet, near Kala Patar, day before base camp. (Mt. Everest is the darker mountain in the back on the right with the cloud cover). . Tomorrow I'm posting on the blog the actual wedding images. . #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotos #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #elopement #thegreatoutdoors #outsidemagazine #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #himalayas #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest

A post shared by Charleton Churchill (@charletonchurchill) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT