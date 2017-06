Danica Patrick se animó con un “topless” en la playa

Evening flows yo. 🙌🏼 doing a little @cyogalab backbend flow practice. 🌅 . I was told by @stenhousejr not to workout today because I had another wonderful post race migraine last night and it was still there this morning……so I listened. Thanks babe. . I great practice is to set an intention for the day. And I don't do it everyday but I do it every time I meditate in the morning. (So do more of that Danica🤔) Mine was to respect my body today. But it can be anything. Peace, happiness, be calm, surrender, let go…..anything you think you need to work on. Try it.

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT