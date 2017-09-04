Perdió más de 100 libras sin hacer ejercicio

En muchos lados hemos visto transformaciones físicas sorprendentes, las cuales, por lo general, se dan gracias a que los protagonistas se someten a rigurosas dietas, a alguna que otra intervención quirúrgica y también a arduas jornadas en el gimnasio.
Pero en las últimas semanas, una instagramer ha llamado mucho la atención, ya que a través de su cuenta da testimonio de la sorprendente transformación que sufrió, luego de perder un poco más de 100 libras (40 kilos), y sin necesidad de hacer ejercicio.
To celebrate fitting into smaller jeans yesterday, here's a #transformationtuesday with my old jeans – an Old Navy size 20. Peep that they used to be TIGHT. Very tight. There was no give in these (why was I buying non-stretch jeans??) and it…it shows. And now today they're huge on me! I wear an 8-10 depending on the brand and cut. 100 pounds down and COUNTING! Not where I want to be yet, but not even close to where I was ❤️
Su nombre es Krsitina, quien luego de atravesar de una adolescencia complicada, decidió bajar de peso, mediante el cambio radical de sus hábitos alimenticios.
Kristina logró perder 103 libras (unos 45 kilos) luego de someterse a una dieta cetogénica, la cual se caracteriza por ser baja en carbohidratos pero alta en grasas, lo cual obliga a que el organismo la queme para transformarla en energía, mediante un proceso metabólico llamado cetosis.
Not my highest (2011) vs not my lowest (2017) – still a fun #facetofacefriday! Ngl I'm feeling fluffy and yuck today. Just not…a great body image day, idk. But seeing these comparisons always help! And yes, I really am that pale now 😆 I mean, I'm at work with fleuro lighting, but… I'm a pale ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
La chica ha contado que durante el primer año, solo se centró en cambiar su forma de comer y que solo caminaba un poco de su casa a la universidad y de vez en cuando, hacía yoga.
Luego de dos años y mucho peso de menos, finalmente, Kristina se ha inscrito a un gimnasio, en donde hace un poco de cardio y pesas para tener el cuerpo que tanto ha soñado.
2017 workout 🏋🏼♀️[139/250]🏋🏼♀️{psst: these # are how I track my workouts of the year out of my goal of 250} Cardio hardio! Put in some work on the bike using the random program. Just fucked around to start with, then did 30:30 intervals until I hit 5 miles. Cooled down with a mile nice and slow. I SWEAR I WAS SWEATY haha I tried to get a sweaty selfie and I just look… Like me. Also Lol @ past me who used to judge girls who wear makeup to the gym. Now I'm like "DAMN what setting spray does she use tho…" 😆 I go straight to the gym after work. Washing my face 3x a day (morning, pre gym, post gym) was making it dry and awful. So now I don't bother taking my makeup off before working out ¯\_(ツ)_/¯