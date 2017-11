La primera gran tormenta de otoño llega a California esta semana

The biggest storm of the season so far is on it's way into the region! Read the latest Area Forecast Discussion (AFD) here: https://t.co/ZSZNAq8kMA Prepare for winter driving conditions in the Sierra with very long delays expected Wednesday night-Thursday. #NVWx #CAWx #Tahoe pic.twitter.com/I5jgT6zGAK

— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 13, 2017