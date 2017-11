Las tres nigerianas que hacen historia en el deporte

🇳🇬😆🙌🏾ECSTATIC to say the LEAST. We are so proud of our Women's Bobsled Team being eligible to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games! 🏆🏅👏🏾Congratulations🎉 @seun_msamazing @akuomaomeoga @ngozi.onwumere You Ladies showed nothing but pure heart and dedication. To see a mere dream come to reality is a true blessing. God bless you all and thank you for representing Nigeria so well! 🇳🇬❤️ #bsfnigeria #NigeriaBobsled #underarmour @underarmour #teamua #wewill #nigeria #nigerianathletes

