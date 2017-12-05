FOTOS: Curvilíneas mujeres paran el tráfico en Times Square

These women by @ianwarrenphoto #theREALcatwalk . Although about half of confirmed to walk women were not able to show up this Time, i hope that this was an important statement . Sure , maybe some of you can’t relate to some of these women. It’s okay, the world of Fashion and media is changing to where everyone feels included and YES beautiful Because you are. Endless gratitude to all Models, volunteers ,photographers and videographers who made This dream reality. And @paigedavino, star, show opener , supermodel who came up with the idea to do it at this very perfect time! You helped so many women from all of the world – true angel! ❤

A post shared by BodyPositive Activist | Model (@khrystyana) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:11am PST