FOTOS: Famosas que han posado muy candente en Instagram este invierno

Red wine bathtub anyone? 😌🍇🍷 . Yes or no? 👇🏻 . . Special thanks to @aireancientbaths_us for the amazing experience. Must try 🙌🏼 #redwine #redwinebath @matarromera_

A post shared by ᴍɪᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ sᴀʟᴀs (@michellesalasb) on Nov 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PST