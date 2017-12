Video: Lanzan primer trailer de ‘Ocean’s 8’ con Sandra Bullock

Repost from @entertainmentweekly: After #TheHungerGames, director #GaryRoss was eager to find another project that would shatter expectations while showcasing women kicking serious ass. 👊 What better than an all-female version of the popular 'Ocean's franchise? 👏 “I just thought it was interesting to invade the terrain that always had an off-limits sign. That’s an important thing to do,” says Ross, who directed #Oceans8 and also wrote the script with newcomer #OliviaMilch. Click the link in our bio for more details, plus watch the new trailer! 📷: Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

