Premios Oscar 2018: La lista completa de nominados

The Shape of Water se llevó 13 nominaciones

Con 13 nominaciones, “The Shape of Water” de Guillermo de Toro, se convirtió en una de las películas favoritas para la 90 entrega de los premios Óscar que se llevará a cabo el próximo 4 de marzo.

La ceremonia que será encabezada por Jimmy Kimmel, no tiene un ganador anticipado para la categoría de Mejor Película. Get Out, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri y The Shape of Water, figuran entre las más reconocidas por la crítica y se espera lo mismo de la Academia.

Coco, que se convirtió en la película más taquillera de la historia en México, recibió dos nominaciones por Mejor Película Animada y Mejor Canción Original. Una Mujer Fantástica del director chileno Sebastián Lelio, compite en la categoría a Mejor Película Extranjera.

Lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor Actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Guión Adaptado

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter y Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, James Mangold, y Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Virgil Williams y Dee Rees, Mudbound

Mejor Guión Original

Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Filme Animado

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor Película Extranjera

Una Mujer Fantástica (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Mejor Documental

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces/Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Cinematografía

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Edición

Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Diseño de Producción

Beauty and the Beast (Diseño de Producción: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Blade Runner: 2049 (Diseño de Producción: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)

Darkest Hour (Diseño de Producción: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Dunkirk (Diseño de Producción: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)

The Shape of Water (Diseño de Producción: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin)

Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Consolota Boyle, Victoria & Abdul

Maquillaje y peinado

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, y Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Mejor Banda Sonora

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Canción Original

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini y Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

Richard King y Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Nathan Robitaille y Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mezcla de Sonido

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, y Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, y Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, y Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, y Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, y Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, y Richard R. Hoover)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, y Dan Sudick)

Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, y Mike Meinardus)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, y Chris Corbould)

War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, y Joel Whist)

Cortometraje animado

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote: All of Us

Tema Corto Documental

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop