¿Ya se le olvidó a Eiza González cómo hablar español?

These are all positive messages I was happy to see yesterday. Women are so strong and we will continue to fight for our rights. But let’s always keep kindness in mind, let’s keep our hearts and minds open to listen, to SEE, to FEEL others. Let’s share our stories to allow a safe environment of consciousness to occur. But let’s remember hate only creates more hate. Resist NOT repress. We shall lead as example of what we ask. Allow this wave bring kindness again into this world that has mercilessly divided. And let’s continue to keep fighting for justice and what’s right. #LoveIsLove #ThePowerofWomen Powerful T-shirt message by @aliceandolivia

A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:20pm PST