Disneyland abrirá “atracción” especial para adultos

Buenas noticias para todos los adultos amantes de visitar los parques de Disney ya que próximamente, Disneyland en Anaheim, California, abrirá una “atracción” muy especial y que disfrutarán todos aquellos que sean mayores de edad.
Resulta ser que Disneyland llegó a un acuerdo con Ballast Point Brewing para que esta abra una cervecería al interior del parque.
We're bringing Ballast Point to the happiest place on earth! That's right, our next location is in the @downtowndisneydistrict at @disneyland in Anaheim, marking the first-ever on-site brewery for Disney. This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we'll keep you updated as the opening date nears. More info on our Facebook page and follow our new @ballastpointanaheim IG account for more info! 🎉🍻
El sitio se construirá sobre 7,300 pies cuadrados, lo que dará sitio a una barra, así como a un gran restaurante. También tendrá un gran jardín y en él se servirán productos de marcas como Sculpin IPA, Dorado y Commodore American Out. De igual modo, ofrecerán “cervezas exclusivas y de edición limitada”.