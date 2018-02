Actvistas lanzan “tribunales populares” para “enjuiciar” a ICE

The kick off for our new campaign, #ICEonTrial, is this Sunday w/ @NWDCResistance's People's Tribunal. The 1st of several coordinated Tribunals nationwide. ICE’s track record of abuse is long-standing, well documented & overwhelming. The people will hold them accountable! pic.twitter.com/GZ7ngCFYns

— Detention Watch (@DetentionWatch) January 30, 2018