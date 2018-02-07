Modelo de Playboy busca mejorar su nariz y cirujano la deja sin hueso

La fotos del antes y el después son impresionantes
Modelo de Playboy busca mejorar su nariz y cirujano la deja sin hueso
La joven participó en programas como X Factor y Celebrity Big Brother.
Foto: (Captura / Instagram)
Por: Redacción

Hay algo de lo que Chloe Khan, modelo británica de Playboy, se arrepiente: haberse operado la nariz con la persona menos indicada.

Khan acudió el “Día de Halloween” de 2017 a un reconocido cirujano en Turquía con muchos seguidores en redes, cuyo nombre no divulgó, y el resultado fue de “espanto”. En lugar de mejorarle esa parte del cuerpo, la nariz quedó “totalmente destruida”.

@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

En una publicacion de Instagram compartida este domingo en la que incluye fotos del antes y el después, se ve como la nariz de Khan quedó básicamente sin hueso.

La joven, que también participó en programas como X Factor y Celebrity Big Brother, tuvo que acudir a otro cirujano, identificado como Ali Üçkan, para que le reconstruyera el órgano con cartílagos de su oreja.

Khan compartió su historia para que otras personas interesadas en someterse a cirugías estéticas sean cautelosos al momento de seleccionar al médico.

