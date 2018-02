Por esta foto comparan a JLo con la “Tigresa del Oriente”

Loooove this group soooo much… #jlodancers #jloband @nappytabs @kaybismee and my whole crew!!!🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 Thank you all for having my back in every way… #priceless #makingmemories #makinghistory

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:38pm PST