Hace un año estaba al borde de la muerte, hoy se sube al podio en PyeongChang

Apparently a lot can change in a week.. So so thankful to have my life! It was touch and go there for a second and I don't know how I can thank everyone enough for praying and sending healing vibes…. I hit a tree in the whistler backcountry a week ago and to be honest I was pretty sure I was going to die… @craigmcmorris @torsteinhorgmo @erinhogue @brandonkelly and @ryantiene saved my life by staying calm, building me a nest, and calling search and rescue🙏🏼 I will never take another day on this earth for granted .. 😌 Much Love❤

A post shared by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT