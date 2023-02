¿Arriesgo la seguridad la rapidez en el desarrollo de las vacunas?

A Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration ahead of a free distribution of over the counter rapid Covid-19 test kits to people receiving their vaccines or boosters at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on January 7, 2022. - Los Angeles County reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus cases on January 6, breaking records again as a regional surge of the Omicron variant continues. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: Getty Images