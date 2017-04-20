El trending de Instagram: las cejas “pluma”

Las tendencias de belleza, en tiempos de redes sociales, van y vienen a la velocidad de la luz y los influencers no quieren perderse el tren. Después del glitter y las cejas en colores brillantes, esta semana, sorprendió una artista de make up con una nueva versión. En vez de definidas, rellenas o en colores, ahora las cejas se usan en forma de plumas.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button🔔😩👌🏻 ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
El fenómeno de la web surgió con la maquilladora finlandesa, Stella Sironen. Desde su cuenta, posteó la foto de un ojo multicolor con sombras rosadas y azul pastel y pestañas azules, pero lo más llamativo de la imagen fue el peinado de la ceja. Sironen la separó horizontalmente para que se pareciera a la pluma de un pájaro.
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and…. well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture💘 skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
Mientras que la mayoría de los artistas de maquillaje recomendaría una máscara transparente en gel, Sironen usó un pegamento transparente, del tipo escolar .”Estoy empezando esta nueva tendencia; por favor recreénla y úsenla todos los días“, subtituló la foto. Será cuestión de probarla.
I had to try it! 🙈 Would you? Feather brow by @stella.s.makeup 💘 @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Ebony @norvina Moonchild Glow kit @makeupgeekcosmetics Peacock Eyeshadow @jazzy_glitter for my luscious undereye bags ___________________ @maryhadalittleglam @eyelive4beauty @wakeupandmakeup @undiscovered_muas @universalhairandmakeup @bretmansvanity @Vegas_nay @shimycatsmua @peachyqueenblog @brian_champagne @hudabeauty #featherbrows #trending #hudabeauty #shimycatsmua #peachyqueenblog #maquiagem #makijaz #makeupgeekcosmetics #abhdipbrow #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhglowkit #maryhadalittleglam #brian_champagne #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #Glitter #wakeupandmakeup #universodamaquiagem_oficial