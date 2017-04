La fiebre por la moda “unicornio” es más que el frapuchino de Starbucks

'Dirty rainbow' is a cool trend because it combines clean and grungy colors in a unique way. 🌈 Totally obsessed with @hairpaintedwithlove's creation, she used #UnicornHair dye in Strawberry Jam, Salad, Anime, Neon Peach, Bunny, and a mix of Pony and Gargoyle.

A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT