Estas fotos de animales nos enseñan a los humanos el valor de una madre

National Geographic celebra el Día de la Madre con las imágenes de las mamás más increíbles del mundo animal

Estas fotos de animales nos enseñan a los humanos el valor de una madre
Las madres son las personas que más nos quieren y que mejor nos conocen.
Por: Redacción

El 14 de mayo es el Día de la Madre en Estados Unidos, una de las celebraciones que más nos gusta a los hispanos.

Para ir abriendo boca queremos compartirles estas fotos de animales con su mamás, que no sólo nos parecen preciosas, sino que creemos que tienen mucho que enseñarnos a los humanos.

Gracias a nuestros amigos de National Geographic por compartirnos estas fotos. El canal Nat Geo está celebrando el Día de la Madre con una programación en la que quieren mostrar a la mamás más increíbles del mundo animal.

Thandi (derecha) y su hijo Thembi son dos de los rinocerontes blancos más queridos de la Reserva Kariega Game de Sudáfrica. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)
Thandi (derecha) y su hijo Thembi son dos de los rinocerontes blancos más queridos de la Reserva Kariega Game de Sudáfrica. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)

 

¿Hay algo más adorable que la forma en que posan este corderito y su madre en uno de los criaderos de la granja Cotswold en el Reino Unido? (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)
¿Hay algo más adorable que la forma en que posan este corderito y su madre en uno de los criaderos de la granja Cotswold en el Reino Unido? (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)

 

No pierdas ni un minuto y dale un beso a tu madre para recordarle lo mucho que le quieres. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)
No pierdas ni un minuto y dale un beso a tu madre para recordarle lo mucho que le quieres. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)

 

¿O prefieres darle un abrazo? (Photo credit: NGS Image Collection / Michael Nichols )
¿O prefieres darle un abrazo? (Photo credit: NGS Image Collection / Michael Nichols )

 

Quién pudiera estar en el lugar de estos manatíes o "vacas marinas" para nadar en aguas cristalinas... (Photo credit: National Geographic Channels / Mark Emery)
Quién pudiera estar en el lugar de estos manatíes o “vacas marinas” para nadar en aguas cristalinas… (Photo credit: National Geographic Channels / Mark Emery)

 

Ser madre requiere tener mucha, mucha paciencia... (Photo credit: Brent Leo-Smith)
Ser madre requiere tener mucha, mucha paciencia… (Photo credit: Brent Leo-Smith)

 

Esta leona de Sudáfrica hace lo que todas las madres harían en su lugar: mantener a su cachorro a salvo. (Photo credit: Brent Leo-Smith)
Esta leona de Sudáfrica hace lo que todas las madres harían en su lugar: mantener a su cachorro a salvo. (Photo credit: Brent Leo-Smith)

 

¿Qué mejor compañera de juegos que tu propia madre? (Photo credit: Geraldine Kent)
¿Qué mejor compañera de juegos que tu propia madre? (Photo credit: Geraldine Kent)

 

Después de horas y horas sin parar de trabajar, las madres necesitan tomarse un descanso para recuperar su energía... ¿Y si les acompañamos? (Photo Courtesy of: Christina Karliczek/Doclights GmbH NDR Naturfilm)
Después de horas y horas sin parar de trabajar, las madres necesitan tomarse un descanso para recuperar su energía… ¿Y si les acompañamos? (Photo Courtesy of: Christina Karliczek/Doclights GmbH NDR Naturfilm)

 

No hay dos sin tres, y las familias son el mejor ejemplo de este refrán. (Photo Courtesy of: Daniel Kwiatkowski/PangolIn Pictures)
No hay dos sin tres, y las familias son el mejor ejemplo de este refrán. (Photo Courtesy of: Daniel Kwiatkowski/PangolIn Pictures)

 

Los parques naturales de Sudáfrica nos dejan postales tan tiernas como esta... (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)
Los parques naturales de Sudáfrica nos dejan postales tan tiernas como esta… (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)

 

¡Mamá, deja de sacarme fotos! (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)
¡Mamá, deja de sacarme fotos! (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Rob Neil)

 

Muchas madres desearían convertirse en koalas para dormir 20 horas al día... (Photo credit: Doclights GmbH / Thoralf Grospitz & Jens Westphalen)
Muchas madres desearían convertirse en koalas para dormir 20 horas al día… (Photo credit: Doclights GmbH / Thoralf Grospitz & Jens Westphalen)

 

Al igual que este armadillo del sur de Estados Unidos, las madres serían capaces de sacrificar todo para dar de comer a sus hijos. (Photo Credit: BIANCA LAVIES / NG Creative)
Published NGM 06/1982
Al igual que este armadillo del sur de Estados Unidos, las madres serían capaces de sacrificar todo para dar de comer a sus hijos. (Photo Credit: BIANCA LAVIES / NG Creative)
Published NGM 06/1982

 

¿A quién no se le ha escapado una sonrisa al ver este precioso abrazo? (Photo Credit: IM Global/Stephen Belcher/Minden Pictures/ FLPA)
¿A quién no se le ha escapado una sonrisa al ver este precioso abrazo? (Photo Credit: IM Global/Stephen Belcher/Minden Pictures/ FLPA)

 

¡Todos para uno y uno para todos! (Photo credit: © Terra Mater Factual Studios / Light&Shadow/Cristian Dimitrius)
¡Todos para uno y uno para todos! (Photo credit: © Terra Mater Factual Studios / Light&Shadow/Cristian Dimitrius)

 

Mamááááááá, estoy cansado... ¿Me llevas? (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)
Mamááááááá, estoy cansado… ¿Me llevas? (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)

 

Una madre nunca deja atrás a sus hijos. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)
Una madre nunca deja atrás a sus hijos. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)

 

Amamantar, educar, proteger, regañar... Las tareas de una madre son inagotables. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)
Amamantar, educar, proteger, regañar… Las tareas de una madre son inagotables. (Photo credit: Oxford Scientific Films 2015/Kate Laurie)

 

No existe en el mundo una conexión mayor que la que una madre tiene con su hijo recién nacido. (Photo dredit: © Thirteen Productions LLC / Joseph Pontecorvo)
No existe en el mundo una conexión mayor que la que una madre tiene con su hijo recién nacido. (Photo dredit: © Thirteen Productions LLC / Joseph Pontecorvo)

 

Por mucho que queramos crecer para ser independientes de nuestros progenitores, las madres siempre estarán cerca para ayudarnos cuando lo necesitemos. (Photo credit: © Terra Mater / Wanda Vision /Jose Ramón Lora )
Por mucho que queramos crecer para ser independientes de nuestros progenitores, las madres siempre estarán cerca para ayudarnos cuando lo necesitemos. (Photo credit: © Terra Mater / Wanda Vision /Jose Ramón Lora )

El especial “Día de la Madre” de National Geographic (en inglés)

Safari Live: Mother’s Day Special
Premieres Sunday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET
Safari Live is back with a special broadcast dedicated to the awesome animal mothers of the African wilderness. Not only are the guides giving you a front-row seat to safari rides in South Africa’s famous Kruger National Park, but they are also live broadcasting from the iconic Maasai Mara to showcase its incredible wildlife — such as herds of elephants, packs of endangered wild dogs, prides of lions, cheetahs, leopards and hyenas, among many others. It’s a Safari Live first you won’t want to miss!

Animal Moms: Happy Birthday!
Premieres Sunday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET
Discover the incredible stories of the mothers of the animal kingdom. We begin with the heartwarming moments immediately following birth, when animal moms establish their magical bonds with their newborns as they welcome them into the world. From their youngsters’ first steps to their first meals, see how the animal mothers’ maternal instincts kick in to keep their young safe, fed and healthy.

Animal Moms: Terrible Twos
Premieres Sunday, May 14, at 9 p.m. ET
Explore how animal moms cope when their youngsters grow from infants to toddlers. Just like for human babies, play time is extremely important for these baby animals, and their animal moms have their work cut out for them. From pygmy goats learning just how high they can climb to baby lambs learning how to use their voices, these adorable stories show just how similar animals are to us. Discover animal moms’ tactics for tackling tantrums, the way they handle bullies and their ingenious methods for child care.

Animal Moms: Home Schooled
Premieres Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET
Just like human babies, animal babies learn by mimicking their mothers. It’s essential that they acquire all of the skills that will help keep them alive in the wild. Explore how animal mothers teach their young how to communicate, behave and find food. Also, witness a group of super-surrogate moms that are vital in preserving the future of various species.

