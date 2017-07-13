Lista completa de nominados a Premios Emmy 2017

"Westworld" de HBO lidera la lista con 22 menciones

La ambiciosa serie de ciencia-ficción “Westworld” dominó hoy las nominaciones de los Premios Emmy 2017 con 22 candidaturas y recibió así el testigo de “Game of Thrones” para intentar ocupar su lugar como la gran producción televisiva de la actualidad.

Ante la ausencia este año de “Game of Thrones”, que tiene el récord histórico de premios Emmy con 38 galardones pero que con el retraso de su séptima temporada se quedó fuera del plazo de inscripción, fue otra súperproducción de HBO, “Westworld”, la que lideró las nominaciones por delante de “Stranger Things” y “Feud”, con 18 menciones cada una.

Ambientada en un parque de atracciones similar al Lejano Oeste donde los visitantes pueden saciar cualquier deseo que se les ocurra, “Westworld” competirá por el Emmy al mejor drama televisivo frente a “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “House of Cards”, “Stranger Things” y “This is Us”.

Además, Anthony Hopkins y Evan Rachel Wood, dos de los protagonistas de “Westworld”, optarán a los premios a mejor actor y actriz de una serie dramática, respectivamente.

Artistas de la talla de Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), Keri Russell (“The Americans”) y Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) también fueron nominadas a la estatuilla a la mejor intérprete dramática.

En el apartado masculino, Hopkins estará acompañado por Sterling K. Brown y Milo Ventimiglia (ambos por “This is Us”), Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) y Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”).

En cuanto a las comedias, la serie de sátira política “Veep” optará a su tercer Emmy consecutivo frente a sus rivales “Atlanta“, “Black-ish“, “Master of None“, “Modern Family“, “Silicon Valley” y “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt“.

Las quinielas tampoco erraron con su protagonista Julia Louis-Dreyfus, aspirante a mejor actriz cómica tras cinco galardones consecutivos y que si se llevara de nuevo la estatuilla este año batiría el récord histórico de premios Emmy para un mismo artista por un mismo personaje.

La estrella de “Veep” competirá frente a Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Allison Janney (“Mom”) y Jane Fonda y Lily Tomlin (las dos por “Grace and Frankie”).

Por su parte, Jeffrey Tambor, cuya serie “Transparent” no fue nominada sorprendentemente a la mejor comedia, podría hacer triplete como actor cómico si venciera a Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”) y Zach Galifianakis (Baskets).

En cuanto a las series limitadas, un formato que cada vez tiene más peso en la industria televisiva, dos grandes producciones como “Big Little Lies” y “Feud” parten como las grandes favoritas para llevarse el Emmy frente a “Genius“, “The Night Of” y “Fargo“.

Asimismo, “Black Mirror: San Junípero“, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love“, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks“, “The Wizard of Lies” y “Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” se las verán por el reconocimiento a la mejor película televisiva.

Las nominaciones de los Emmy, que fueron anunciadas hoy en una ceremonia celebrada en el teatro Wolf de la Academia de la Televisión en Los Ángeles, también dejaron algunas decepciones como las de “The Leftovers” y “Girls“, que tras despedirse de los espectadores este año no fueron nominadas a mejor drama y mejor comedia, respectivamente.

También se llevó un chasco Rami Malek, el vencedor del Emmy al mejor actor dramático en 2016 por su papel del taciturno pirata informático de “Mr. Robot“, pero que en esta edición de los galardones no será candidato.

Por otro lado, ningún artista hispano se coló en las categorías de actores protagonistas de los Emmy, aunque intérpretes de origen latino como Alexis Bledel, Alfred Molina y Lin-Manuel Miranda fueron nominados como secundarios o invitados.

Con las estrellas de Hollywood cada vez más interesadas en trabajar para la pequeña pantalla, la relación de candidatos a los Emmy incluyó hoy a grandes talentos del cine como Robert de Niro (“Wizard of Lies”), Nicole Kidman y Reese Witherspoon (ambas por “Big Little Lies”) o Jessica Lange y Susan Sarandon (las dos por “Feud”).

Como anécdotas, Carrie Fisher obtuvo una nominación póstuma por su labor como actriz invitada en “Catastrophe“, mientras que el programa de “sketches” de comedia “Saturday Night Live“, en antena desde 1975, sumó hoy 22 candidaturas para elevar su récord del espacio televisivo más nominado de la historia hasta las 231 menciones.

La gala de la 69 edición de los premios Emmy se celebrará el próximo 17 de septiembre en el teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles y contará con el cómico Stephen Colbert como maestro de ceremonias.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A PREMIOS EMMY 2017

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House Of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MEJOR SERIE CÓMICA

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master Of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep • HBO

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder”)

Claire Foy (The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House Of Cards”)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA LIMITADA

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette And Joan”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette And Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Masterpiece”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard Of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

ACTRIZ PROTAGÓNICA EN SERIE CÓMICA

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace And Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace And Frankie)

ACTOR PROTAGÓNICO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master Of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

PROGRAMA DE REALITY COMPETITIVO

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

SERIE DE VARIEDAD

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

SERIE LIMITADA

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

Genius

The Night Of

PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE CÓMICA

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

PROGRAMA DE VARIEDAD DE SKETCHES

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Shows

PROGRAMA DE REALITY ESTRUCTURADO

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are

PROGRAMA DE REALITY

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

PRESENTADOR DE REALITY EN PROGRAMA COMPETITIVO

Alec Baldwin (Match Game)

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum y Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart y Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party)

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)