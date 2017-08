Cotizada modelo confiesa el sufrimiento que atraviesa por sus enormes senos de 11 libras de peso

Doing my best sweet and innocent face when I'm in pain. Haha. It's crazy how being busty can make people see your personality so differently. Speaking of busty, also crazy how bad my back hurts right now. Working out with roughly 11 pounds on my chest (yea I got bored one day) is really trying on my back. I have trouble keeping my body squared when stretching and I find I pull from my back (like many) when I need help pushing a weight. Stretching, massages and a nice new bed are helping to keep me pain-free. Implementing my @1stphorm supplements are also crucial to keeping my body strong and on top. I take my M-Factor capsules every day-they're filled with vitamins & nutrients, a super-food antioxidant complex, an energy complex and special goddess health complex suited for women. (I posted a list of ingredients in my story) Feeling good starts from the inside. Check out the M-Factor Hero for men, too 🙃 #1stphorm

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT